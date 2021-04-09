Happy rainy, stormy Friday afternoon! We are hard at work preparing our second issue of our new Weekend Edition, which will publish on Saturday.
In this issue, reporter Kimberly Barker will examine Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which is observed every April. This year, in fact, is the 20th anniversary of the campaign, so Kimberly has talked to local advocates and medical personnel about what has changed for victims of sexual violence in the past two decades and what hasn't.
You can find her full story at joplinglobe.com and in our Weekend Edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Details about the Joplin School District's newest hire: Bronson Schaake, who will be the head boys basketball coach and a business teacher at Joplin High School.
- A story from reporter Kevin McClintock with tips for handling severe weather-related anxiety.
- Advice from columnist Dave Ramsey, who tackles whether you should dip into emergency savings to become debt-free.
Have a great weekend.
