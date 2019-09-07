Record trout caught at Lake Taneycomo

Bill Babler of Blue Eye is now the new state-record holder for brown trout after catching a 40-pound, 6-ounce fish at Lake Taneycomo on Sept. 4 using a pole-and-line. The catch has been verified by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The previous record was set just seven months ago by Paul Crews of Neosho. Crews was also fishing at Lake Taneycomo when he reeled in a 34-pound, 10-ounce brown trout Feb. 23 using a pole-and-line.
Babler attempted to keep the behemoth alive in an aerated tank, but unfortunately the trout died before it could be released.
MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Shane Bush confirmed the fish was eight or nine-years-old.
