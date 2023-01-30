SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Joplin is the biggest of the 10 turtles. Weighing in at 72.2 pounds, the loggerhead turtle is slowly getting healthier.
Joplin and Leb have it a bit easier — Neo, Queenie, Branson, Marsh and Nixa are fighting pneumonia, and Branson is also fighting frostbite. (Remarkably, Nixa and Ozark are not constantly fighting.) Ava, at 19 pounds, is considered feisty, while Lampe, the smallest of the bunch at 18 pounds, is recovering from a fractured carapace.
The 10 loggerhead turtles ordinarily call the Atlantic Ocean home. Since Jan. 2, they have been at the Wonders of Wildlife Museum in Springfield, recovering from a cold-stunning event. They were given honorary names of cities across the Ozarks.
"The turtles are doing great," said Mike Daniel, director of animal care for the museum. "We still see some signs of pneumonia, and they are still on medicines for that. But their appetites are increasing, and they are alert and swimming around."
Cold-stunning is a type of hypothermia that occurs when turtles get caught in water that is too cold for their systems. When water temperatures reach the low 50s, they become lethargic and sick, unable to find food, Daniel said. It gets harder for them to swim, so they run the risk of getting eaten by sharks, hit by boats or washing ashore.
While cold-stunning can happen anywhere along a coast seeing a season change, the hook-shaped Cape Cod snares many turtles attempting to swim southward for warmer waters. Daniel said this winter resulted in the third-largest cold-stunning event on record, affecting more than 1,000 turtles.
Usually, New England-based aquariums can handle the load. They usually focus on caring for the Kemp's ridley species of sea turtle, a species that is smaller than the loggerhead.
When those aquariums can't handle the load, aquariums such as the one at Wonders of Wildlife get involved, Daniel said.
"We have received them for the last three years," Daniel said. "We made sure to reserve a couple of larger systems for turtle rehab."
Loggerheads are the largest species of sea turtle, which grow to be about 300 pounds on average, with a shell that measures more than 3 feet long.
The 10 loggerhead turtles are not available for public viewing, Daniel said. Because the turtles will be released back into the wild, they want to limit contact with people and keep stress levels low.
The museum does have two green sea turtles available for viewing, however. Both of them were injured by boat strikes and are not able to be released back into the wild.
The rehabilitation effort is important because each of those species of sea turtle, and four others, are all on the endangered species list. Biologists say sea turtles are an essential part of marine ecosystems, but changes in water temperature and other environmental hazards have put them at risk.
Daniel said that sea turtles act as gardeners of sea grass beds, caretakers of coral reefs by eating harmful sponges, and vehicles for barnacles, crabs and algae. Beaches and patches of sea oats also benefit from nutrients left behind in nests.
