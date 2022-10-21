Four years after voters approved medical marijuana, Missourians will be posed with another cannabis-related question, but this time they will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and older.
Medical marijuana was approved by 65% of voters in November 2018, and advocates believe the state is ready to take the next step towards recreational use. Efforts to allow recreational marijuana use have failed to pass Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature for years, prompting advocates to go to voters for approval instead.
Missouri voters in November will decide whether to allow those age 21 and older to buy and grow weed for personal consumption and whether to grant automatic expungement to past marijuana-related crimes.
Legal Missouri 2022, a political action committee, has been leading the initiative campaign where it collected more than twice the required signatures in six of the state’s eight congressional districts to have the constitutional amendment placed on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Officials for and against Amendment 3 recently shared their final thoughts about the ballot issue and encouraged voters to self-educate ahead of the general election that’s less than three weeks away.
Amendment 3Constitutional Amendment 3, if approved, would allow Missourians to consume, possess, purchase and cultivate marijuana for recreational use, as well as automatically expunge criminal records for most prior, nonviolent marijuana offenses.
It would impose a 6% tax on the retail price of recreational marijuana, which the State Auditor’s Office estimated would bring in at least $41 million in annual revenue. Funding is earmarked to pay for oversight, administration and the expungement process. Remaining funds would be evenly distributed to veterans’ homes, public defenders and drug addiction treatment services.
“The money will go towards the public defender program, which has been really underfunded in the state for a long time,” said John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022. “It would also be used for drug abuse prevention and treatment. We want to help these people who have problems with drug abuse and to stop that cycle. It will also go towards Missouri veteran services, and in particular, this is an expansion of what we did with the medical marijuana money, but there’s still a lot left to do.”
Cities and other municipalities could enact local sales taxes on recreational marijuana up to 3% or enact local bans on nonmedical marijuana sales by a public vote under the amendment. Payne said it’s estimated that the tax could generate at least $13.8 million for local governments.
“We really expect it to be higher than that because we think the size of the market will probably be around a billion dollars within two to three years after passage of this,” he said. “The 6% tax on adult use marijuana, if it’s a billion dollars, then we’re talking about $60 million dollars in revenues to the state and another $30 million to local governments.”
Scott Dieckhaus serves as the executive director of Save Our State, a coalition made up of a dozen organizations and associations that oppose Amendment 3, including the Missouri Narcotics Officers Association, the Missouri State Medical Association and the Missouri Hospital Association, according to its website.
“A lot of the provisions that were passed in Amendment 2 (medical marijuana), they either get undone or loosened with Amendment 3,” Dieckhaus said. “For example, these facilities can now be a lot closer to churches and child care facilities than they would’ve been allowed under Amendment 2, if it were to pass.”
Dieckhaus believes the 38-page petition is terribly written, confusing to readers and doesn’t include any proper safeguards for children or youth from accessing recreational marijuana products.
“A lot of communities will lose local control on how to regulate these businesses, and there are not sufficient safety measures put in place to protect our children from accessing marijuana,” he said. “In having our attorneys read through the language, someone could order marijuana products online and have it delivered to a minor, and there’s no age verification requirement whatsoever. There’s age verification if you’re on-site at a dispensary, but for delivery purposes, there’s no age requirement.”
Expungement
Amendment 3 also focuses on the expungement of past marijuana-related convictions for nonviolent offenders and those whose convictions didn’t include selling to minors or driving under the influence. Missourians charged with nonviolent marijuana offenses would have their records automatically expunged, which means erased from public record. Under current Missouri law, it’s up to past offenders to request a clean slate.
In most cases, Payne said the Missouri amendment puts the responsibility on courts, not past offenders, to wipe records, although prisoners would need to petition courts for early release on marijuana charges. The amendment gives courts six months to expunge past misdemeanors and a year for eligible felonies.
If the amendment is approved, Missouri would become the 20th state in the nation to tax, regulate and legalize marijuana for adult use. It would make Missouri the first state in the country in which voters approved automatic expungement for past convictions, according to Payne.
The goal is to allow people with pot-related convictions to “reclaim their lives,” Payne said.
“This is going to allow those people to live more full and complete lives,” he said in a statement. “That also helps society at large, because they’re essentially being somewhat locked out of the economy and productive lives by that burden. We’re going to remove that for them.”
Small-business licenses
Constitutional Amendment 3 would also create at least 144 new small business licenses — 18 in each of the state’s eight congressional districts — awarded by lottery to historically disadvantaged populations.
“The micro licenses that are new in Amendment 3 that are supposed to go to minority groups, impoverished areas, lower income individuals — other states that have done that have had some success, but they’ve also had a funding mechanism to support those businesses,” Dieckhaus said. “We have no funding mechanism, and we would have individuals with licenses who would have no financial support because they cannot get, for example, Small Business Administration funding because marijuana is still a Schedule 1 controlled substance.”
Opponents believe because the amendment limits the number of licenses to commercialize marijuana, new businesses wanting to participate will be no match for those already involved in the industry.
“These small businesses would have to find private financing, which undercuts the purpose of the micro licenses,” Dieckhaus said. “Realistically, what we’re probably going to wind up with is a bunch of people who have mico licenses that can’t afford to keep their businesses alive and end up selling to these large corporate, monopolized conglomerates that largely hold the medical licenses currently. The amendment language says that those who possess the medical marijuana licenses would automatically be eligible for the comprehensive licenses. There is no provision that requires a greater number of licenses be added, if Amendment 3 passes.”
Dieckhaus said Amendment 3 was written and financed by Missouri’s current medical marijuana monopoly to work in their favor because they’re the only ones in the position to profit from the measure once it’s passed. Amendment 3 is set to go into effect 30 days after the election, if approved by voters on Nov. 8.
“Amendment 3 is written and financed by Missouri’s current medical marijuana monopoly license holders,” Dieckhaus wrote in a recent op-ed to the Globe. “Not surprisingly, it locks these insiders’ advantages into the constitution and will make this cannabis cartel vastly richer and more powerful. That’s because they are the only ones in position to take meaningful advantage of a boom in new marijuana sales. Amendment 3 provides that any existing medical marijuana business holding ‘an active facility license’ ‘shall have the right to convert their license to a ‘comprehensive marijuana license’ to sell recreational weed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.