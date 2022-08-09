Voters in Missouri will get the chance on Nov. 8 to decide whether they want to legalize recreational, adult-use marijuana.
Our secretary of state announced today that the initiative petition received enough verified signatures from six of the state's eight congressional districts to qualify for the November ballot.
Another initiative petition failed to garner enough signatures, the secretary of state said. That proposal would have introduced ranked-choice voting in Missouri.
Learn more in a story from our partners at Missouri Independent. You'll find it online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
Have a nice evening.
