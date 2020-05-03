The American Red Cross will launch a series of online, interactive workshops to help military personnel and veterans manage pandemic-related stress and learn healthy coping mechanisms.
Two mental health facilitators will run each workshop, which will be 60 to 90 minutes in length and will have no more than 12 participants. All service members, veterans and their families are invited to participate. Each participant will be encouraged to join discussions and share their experiences.
Workshop topics will include:
• Managing the stress of isolation, multitasking, working from home, supporting children, caring for family members and career interruptions.
• Defining stress and recognizing its impact.
• Communicating in a healthy way during times of stress.
• Learning relaxation exercises.
• Setting goals for wellness.
• Getting healthy sleep.
• Finding a positive perspective.
The courses will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14. To register, contact Jason Ramlow at jason.ramlow@redcross.org.
"The Red Cross has always been there for the military community, but now we are focusing on more accessible skills-building and behavioral health outlets for this community because we know that people are nervous and their access to resources has changed due to COVID-19," said Melissa Porrey, a Red Cross mental health senior associate and licensed professional counselor, in a statement. "By using a virtual model, people all over the world can log in and connect in real time with a small group of people facing similar concerns."
