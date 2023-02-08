Volunteers and members of the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri will host a volunteer recruitment event and blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.
Potential volunteers can visit with local Red Cross workers about what it's like to be a disaster responder. Nationally, the Red Cross responds to a disaster, most of which are home fires, every eight minutes.
