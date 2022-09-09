In July, work started to move an old cabin from its original location near Carthage to Red Oak II. This cabin is noteworthy because it's one of the oldest buildings in Jasper County and was designated a temporary county seat way back in the 1840s.
You can see the cabin in its new spot at Red Oak II on Saturday, which is also when the annual Red Oak II Festival is taking place.
Learn more in a story from reporter John Hacker online at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.
Over the weekend, you'll also find:
- Coverage of tonight's high school football match-ups.
- A Q&A with the Gordon Parks Museum about a photography contest.
- The latest batch of restaurant inspections from the Joplin Health Department.
- Details of what happened at today's meeting of the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors.
Enjoy the weekend!
