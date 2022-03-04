LAMAR, Mo. — Cox Barton County Hospital will host health screenings for the community from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, inside the lobby of the Medical One Clinic, 29 NW First Lane.
For $40, participants will receive complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, full lipid profile (cholesterol, LDL, HDL, triglycerides), Hgb A1C (blood glucose) and TSH (thyroid). For an additional $15, they also can receive a PSA test (prostate cancer).
Tests will be performed on a walk-in basis and are self-pay only with personal check or cash. Participants should fast for 10 to 12 hours prior to the blood draw.
All participants will be required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Participants are asked not to attend the screening if they have a pending COVID-19 test, a confirmed positive COVID-19 test in the prior 14 days or have been around someone with COVID-19 in the prior 14 days.
Details: coxhealth.com, 417-681-5149.
