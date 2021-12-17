LAMAR, Mo. — Cox Barton County Hospital will conduct wellness screenings on Jan. 15 to help local residents have updated information about their health.
For $40, participants will receive complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, full lipid profile (cholesterol, LDL, HDL, triglycerides), Hgb A1C (blood glucose) and TSH (thyroid) screenings. For an additional $15, a PSA test (prostate cancer) can be conducted.
Tests are performed on a walk-in basis, and are self-pay only by check or cash.
“Now more than ever, it’s important for people know their health statistics and potential risk factors,” said Heidi Clark, chief nursing officer at Cox Barton County Hospital, in a statement. “Our goal is to help people ward off health issues and chronic diseases, and sometimes these issues can be much easier to fix if caught early.”
The screenings will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, inside the lobby of the Medical One Clinic, 29 NW First Lane in Lamar.
All participants will be required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Temperature checks will performed prior to the blood draw. Participants are asked not to attend the screening if they have a pending COVID-19 test, a confirmed positive COVID-19 test in the prior 14 days, or have been around someone with COVID-19 in the prior 14 days.
Details: coxhealth.com, 417-681-5149.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.