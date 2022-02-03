Weather

Liliya Moos makes the snow fly Thursday morning as she clears the driveway at her Main Street Joplin business, AdornAble. A 40% chance for more snow was forecast for Thursday night, but warmer daytime weather is in store for Friday and Saturday. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we hunkered down in winter weather. 

Mother Nature dropped three to five inches of snow across the region Thursday, canceling schools and other events. 

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • A bridge east of Avilla targeted for replacement. 
  • Medicare beneficiaries eligible for an increased number of COVID tests. 
  • Recipients being named for an MSSU award program. 

We hope you stay safe and warm tonight. 

