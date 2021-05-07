Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on highway repair.
About 900 state road and highway bridges are rated in "poor" condition, and more than 200 of those are in Southwest Missouri. We'll have more about the state's struggle to keep up in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
It's part of a loaded weekend of coverage, which also includes:
- A large manufacturer with worldwide operations considering improving its Joplin plant, and seeking up to $80 million in tax incentives from the city.
- The Missouri legislature's approval of a budget that does not fund a Medicaid expansion approved by voters.
- A new roundabout being planned in Carthage less than a mile from the region's first one.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
