050821_local_bridges roundabouts1.jpg

Traffic passes over a bridge near 29th Street and Range Line Road. The bridge is slated to be replaced soon. Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on highway repair.

About 900 state road and highway bridges are rated in "poor" condition, and more than 200 of those are in Southwest Missouri. We'll have more about the state's struggle to keep up in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.

It's part of a loaded weekend of coverage, which also includes:

  • A large manufacturer with worldwide operations considering improving its Joplin plant, and seeking up to $80 million in tax incentives from the city.
  • The Missouri legislature's approval of a budget that does not fund a Medicaid expansion approved by voters.
  • A new roundabout being planned in Carthage less than a mile from the region's first one.

We hope you have a wonderful weekend.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.