The Midwest is experiencing dangerously high temperatures and humidity this week, with the arrival of summer still a week away.
Heat index values reached more than 100 on Monday in the Joplin area, and daily highs for the week are forecast to be in the 90s.
Doug Cramer, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Springfield office, said a high pressure system has developed in the region, and it’s currently affecting much of the nation’s midsection.
“This is a type of upper-level high-pressure system that we see every summer at some point, sometimes multiple times,” he said. “It’s typically a little bit early for 105 to 108 heat index values. That’s probably more frequent in July and August, but it’s not necessarily uncommon. We had a fairly cold spring. March, April and May were a little colder than usual, and now we have a quick transition into summer.”
The Missouri Ozarks and Southeast Kansas were under heat advisories Monday, with heat index values ranging from 103 to 109 degrees until the evening. Factoring in air temperature and humidity, the heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body.
Heat advisories are issued by the weather service office in Springfield when heat indexes reach 105 degrees.
“Summer is definitely here,” Cramer said. “I think Monday will be the hottest day this week as far as the heat index goes.”
Cramer said on the bright side, drier air will move into the region this week and should help lower the heat index values. The rest of this week looks dry, and there won’t be chances for rain over the next several days. In Joplin, temperatures will be in the low 90s this week.
Heat safety
The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is urging residents to take precautions against the heat and pay attention to warning signs such as heat exhaustion.
Heat exhaustion occurs when the body is unable to cool itself down properly, due to excessive sweating and a lack of fluids and electrolytes.
According to the National Library of Medicine, extreme heat causes more deaths than any other weather-related hazard, killing 12,000 people living in the U.S. annually. More than 65,000 people visit an emergency room in the U.S. for acute heat illness every summer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The leading killer amongst weather hazards is heat when it comes to the entire country,” Cramer said. “Anyone who is working outside, participating in outdoor activities when it’s hot out, you need to make sure that you’re drinking plenty of fluids, taking breaks and being mindful of how your body feels.”
While everyone can be affected by extreme heat, young children and the elderly are most at risk for heat and heat-related illnesses, which can cause serious injury and even death if unattended, according to the Red Cross.
Heat cramps are muscular pains and spasms caused by heavy exertion, and serve as warning signs that the body is having difficulties. Heatstroke is life-threatening and results when a person’s temperature control system shuts down, according to the Red Cross.
Signs of heat-related illnesses include nausea, dizziness, flushed or pale skin, heavy sweating and headaches. Anyone experiencing a heat-related illness should be moved to a cool place and given cool water to drink, and ice packs or cool wet cloths should be applied to the skin. If the person refuses water, vomits or loses consciousness, medical help should be sought immediately.
The weather service also urged residents to never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. When the outside temperature is 80 degrees, the temperature inside a closed vehicle can reach 99 degrees in just 10 minutes and 109 degrees in 20 minutes, it said on social media.
Cooling centers
The city of Joplin is opening up its facilities as cooling centers this week for community members who need a reprieve from the heat.
Keith Stammer, emergency manager for Joplin and Jasper County, said the area doesn’t typically see cooling centers open until temperatures reach 100 degrees or more for three consecutive days, but many will be open due to the forecast.
“The city wants to be a good neighbor, and we allow access to our public space during normal business hours,” he said in a statement. “We also encourage our area houses of worship, clubs, civic organizations and businesses to follow suit, and open their public areas as well.”
The following locations will be open as cooling centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:
• Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
• Joplin Health Department, 321 E. Fourth St.
• Dr. Donald Clark Public Safety Center, 303 E. Third St.
• Joplin Athletic Center, 3301 W. First St.
Jasper County’s COAD, or Community Organizations Active in Disasters, will help spread the word when shelters are warranted and will act as a common notification point via its Facebook page, Stammer said.
“It’s important for all of us to be good neighbors,” he said. “We should check on each other and offer what help we can for relief from the heat.”
