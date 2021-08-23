The entire Four-State region will be under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. today until 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
Heat index values up to 105 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.