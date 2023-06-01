BRANSON, Mo. — A fundraiser to benefit law enforcement and military K-9 dogs and their handlers will be held Saturday at Chateau on the Lake.
The event is being sponsored by a Nixa couple that established a charitable foundation for that purpose, Karen and Larry Doss. Doss said his wife founded a company, Fox+Hound, to provide products for the care and grooming of military and K-9 dogs as well as their handlers and homes for health and grooming. The products are sold online and in retail stores.
Doss, a former Joplin resident, said the Fox+Hound K-9 Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed to assist with the needs and expenses of K-9s and their handlers after Karen Doss learned that some of those costs are not reimbursed by the agencies where the teams work.
The couple want to raise funds to assist K-9 teams by funding equipment, supplies, medical expenses, K-9 handler education and specialty training for active and retired K-9s.
Several K-9 teams will make guest appearances at the event. There also will be K-9 demonstrations, vendor booths and a silent auction.
Family activities and entertainment will be available.
The event opens at noon. In the evening, there will be an informal gala that starts at 6 p.m. with K-9 demonstrations and special guests among other activities.
Tickets are available online at https://foxandhoundk9foundation.org.
