A heat advisory issued for the entire region that was to expire Thursday evening has been extended until 7 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service station in Springfield said.
Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees are expected across Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
The extent of the heat will diminish over the weekend, with temperatures back to being seasonably warm next week, the weather service said.
