NEOSHO, Mo. — A proposal to seek federal and state grant funding to expand broadband service in the rural counties of Southwest Missouri drew representatives of local governments and utilities among others for initial talks Thursday night.
County commissioners from Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties, representatives of cities including Joplin and Carthage, and rural telephone and broadband providers were among those on hand to hear the results of a broadband study done by a hired consultant, Rural Innovation Strategies Inc. of Vermont.
The company was hired by local sponsors to study the area and advise community leaders on how they could access federal and state grant funding to extend internet service. Those sponsors are Leggett & Platt, Newton and Jasper county governments, MOKAN Regional Partnership, the Joplin Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Arvest Bank, the city of Neosho, and Crowder College.
Chett Daniel, director of institutional research at Crowder, has been working on initiatives related to community and economic development. He said that one of the important discussions that came up at a spring workshop is how essential broadband service has become to community development.
"People are choosing where to live now, even in a community they'll choose which neighborhood they want to live in, based on the broadband service that may or may not be available. Used to be when someone would purchase a house, they would ask, 'What schools will my kids go to?'" Daniel said. "Now what they are asking now is, 'Does this house have high-speed internet?'"
The need to provide for reliable high-speed internet and to extend fiber lines to more areas within the cities and counties to connect those areas with internet service became more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic when people and students worked from home, Daniel said.
Crowder was interested in helping to pursue the conversations about broadband because "we certainly know that the stronger our communities are, the better we can serve those communities' through educational needs. If we can convene a conversation with people that have the ability and the means to explore pathways forward, that was Crowder's role in this," Daniel said.
He added that officers of Arvest Bank who were at the spring meeting sought more discussion on the status of internet access in Southwest Missouri and how the area could tap into the grant money for broadband that is to be available from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Alex Kelley, head of broadband consulting for Rural Innovation Strategies, gave participants an overview of the availability of broadband services in the counties.
He said Jasper County has numerous underserved areas and that Newton County has fragmented areas of service. McDonald County has large undeveloped areas where there is no service.
The areas present several challenges to connect more people. One is low incomes that could be an obstacle to connecting people who do not have some kind of subsidized service. Another is the expense involved in installing miles of fiber cable in rocky, hilly terrain. Those factors could be deterrents to attracting service providers unless they could be guaranteed a large number of customers.
Mark Rakes, manager of marketing and consumer services for New-Mac Electric, a rural electrical cooperative that serves parts of the three counties, said that New-Mac had previously studied the financials and customer base that would be involved in a venture to add broadband service.
"We did the cost estimate, and the estimate was too unrealistic," Rakes said, especially when local phone companies already have invested millions of dollars and extended the fiber for their broadband services. He said New-Mac does not want to risk its electric services business and also does not want to compete with its neighboring businesses or encroach on their service territories.
Instead, New-Mac would rather help other community partners and existing broadband providers to extend their services, Rakes told the group.
There were a number of questions about how much money would be available from grant sources, who would lead the effort to identify grant opportunities, whether the counties should work independently or as a region, and who would be accountable for the grant money if any is obtained.
Those are all questions that will be topics at future discussions, the session organizers said.
Kelley said grant amounts are yet to be determined and it will be up to the participants to identify those who should lead future efforts and decide how the counties and municipalities go forward.
Rural Innovation Strategies spoke with local representatives about the status of broadband and past discussions in the area as part of the study.
"We also looked at a lot of things specific to this area, everything from regulatory environment to who the potential partners could be, from the phone companies to the internet service providers and the electric companies. We also looked at federal data about what the current internet speeds were" in the area and programs the area might be eligible for, Kelley said.
"I'm seeing some very promising seeds of collaboration. It was great to know what the phone companies are currently doing and that they are all forward-looking, they're all making investments in their network, they're all deploying fiber," Kelley said.
"All of the public sector leaders who were here wanted to take part in a solution, so having a coalition that is that broad from the electric companies to the phone companies to the public sector all aligned, who needed to participate and rowing in the same direction, that's very promising," Kelley said.
