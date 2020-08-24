The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is sending more than a dozen volunteers from across the region to support Texas and Louisiana against tropical storms Marco and Laura, the latter of which is expected to strengthen to hurricane status.
As of Monday morning, 16 volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas were headed to the Gulf Coast to support various disaster response needs, including shelters and health services. Another group of volunteers recently returned from deployments aiding in relief efforts related to hurricanes Hanna and Isaias.
“In anticipation of the devastation that may result from these two storms, we have sent several volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas to help along the Gulf Coast, and we anticipate more will be needed,” said Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer for American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “COVID-19 has affected the number of our current volunteers who are available to deploy, so we are asking healthy individuals who can deploy up to 14 days to consider joining us as a temporary disaster volunteer.”
With tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic and wildfires raging in California and the West, the Red Cross is recruiting members of the public to volunteer to assist in disaster areas.
Individuals must be to be deployed for a 14-day period and work eight- to 12-hour shifts. Three hours of virtual training, or six hours for supervisors, will be required before deployment, and a health screening will be conducted.
Volunteers are primarily needed for sheltering efforts, where tasks can include staffing reception, registration, feeding and dormitory areas. Volunteers with health care backgrounds also are needed to help assess individuals' health and provide hands-on care.
To volunteer, go to redcross.org/volunteertoday.
