Karen Martin receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic hosted Monday by James River Church West Campus in conjunction with Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield, Mo. COVID-19 cases have doubled over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates in some states and Fourth of July gatherings. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower rates — Missouri, 45.9%; Arkansas, 43%; Nevada, 50.9%; Louisiana, 39.2%; and Utah, 49.5%.

 Nathan Papes - member, The Springfield News-Leader

Today in the Globe newsroom we continued our focus on the area's spread of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barry counties were placed under hot-spot advisories from the state health department, which also reported the highest daily count of new cases since the dead of winter. An association representing the state's hospitals warns that our health care systems could be on the brink of a crisis.

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • An update on the city's investigation of what it terms a "network security incident."
  • The anniversary of the date a Joplin woman went missing.
  • A Cecil Floyd teacher earning a state award.

