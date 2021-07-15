Today in the Globe newsroom we continued our focus on the area's spread of COVID-19.
As of Thursday, Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barry counties were placed under hot-spot advisories from the state health department, which also reported the highest daily count of new cases since the dead of winter. An association representing the state's hospitals warns that our health care systems could be on the brink of a crisis.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- An update on the city's investigation of what it terms a "network security incident."
- The anniversary of the date a Joplin woman went missing.
- A Cecil Floyd teacher earning a state award.
The weekend is almost here, folks. Have a wonderful evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.