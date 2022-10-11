Missourians interested in voting during the Nov. 8 election have until today to make sure they are registered to vote. Residents may do so at their county clerk's office or online at GoVoteMissouri.com.
Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said Jasper County offices, located in Joplin and Carthage court buildings, will be open until 4:30 p.m. for voters to register. Newton County's courthouse office will be open until 4:30 p.m.
"As long as they do so by the close of business on Oct. 12, they will be able to vote in November," Davis said.
Davis said a usual surge of interested voters before a November election has been slower than anticipated this year. The 2020 surge was a significant one, Davis said.
Newton County's surge has been more as predicted, said Newton County Clerk Tami Owens.
"We have been pretty busy with new voter registrations," Owens said. "I suspect (Wednesday) will be the same."
Absentee voting has also begun in both offices. In addition to state and county offices, local voters will elect new members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to replace Sen. Roy Blunt and Rep. Billy Long. Voters will also cast votes on amendments about recreational marijuana, police funding, Missouri National Guard and restrictions on state investments.
Similar deadlines are on Friday for Oklahoma and on Tuesday for Kansas.
