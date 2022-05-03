Joplin Memorial Run

Walkers participate in the 2016 Walk of Silence along Joplin Avenue. Although this event will not be held this year, Joplin Memorial Run organizers plan to use proceeds for a sculpture resembling one of the banners. It will carry the names of the 161 people who died in the 2011 tornado. GLOBE FILE

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at an upcoming memorial run.

The online registration for this year's Joplin Memorial Run, slated for Saturday, ends soon. The event pays tribute to the 161 lives lost in the tornado on May 22, 2011. 

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • Neighboring businesses opposing a food truck park proposal.
  • Neosho considering allowing the operation of golf carts on city streets. 
  • More about the leaked draft of the Supreme Court's upcoming decision on Roe v. Wade. 

We hope you have a relaxing evening. 

