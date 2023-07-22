NEVADA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension will offer an educational workshop and native warm season grass pasture walk on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The workshop will begin at 3 p.m. at the Vernon County Fairgrounds Centennial Hall, 1617 E. Ashland St. in Nevada. Topics to be discussed will include:
• Cattle grazing management of native warm season grasses.
• Conversion process of cool season grass pastures to native warm season grass pastures.
• Benefits of incorporation of native warm season grasses into cattle grazing pastures.
The pasture walk will take place after the workshop at Prairie View Stock Farm, 2172 S. Route WW in Rich Hill. To be outlined in the pasture walk are cattle grazing management of the original prairie and conversion of approximately 220 acres of cool season grass pastures to native warm season grass pastures.
Registration is required by Thursday, July 27, at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/native-warm-season-grass-pasture-walk.
