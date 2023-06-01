Registration is open for the annual Svitak Freedom Ride, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 12.
The ride is named for and held in honor of Philip Svitak. The 31-year-old — a flight engineer with the 2nd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment — was killed in action on March 4, 2002, during Operation Anaconda in Afghanistan.
Svitak was among the first Missourians to die in combat during the war on terrorism.
He also was a mountain biker.
All proceeds go to support families of soldiers stationed at Fort Leonard Wood by donating bicycles to their children at Christmas.
The first ride was held in August of that year.
This year's ride include six options:
• Ten miles, $35.
• 25 miles, $45.
• 40 miles, $45.
• 67 miles, $50.
• 80 miles, $50.
• 100 miles, $55.
Routes begin and end at Missouri Southern State University, in the south parking lot near the football stadium. Riders will be able to sign up in the parking lot at MSSU on the day of the ride. There are rest stops on each of the routes except the 10-mile route. SAG wagon assistance also will be provided.
