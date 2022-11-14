The Joplin parks and recreation department will host its annual Turkey Shootout at 6 p.m. Friday at the Boys and Girls Club gymnasium, 317 Comingo Ave.
Children in kindergarten through the eighth grade are eligible to participate in a free-throw contest to win a Thanksgiving turkey and/or gift cards from the event sponsor, Academy Sports & Outdoors.
Participation is free, but registration is recommended by Thursday. For more information or to register, call 417-625-4750 or go to www.joplinparks.org.
