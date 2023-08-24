The Friends of the Joplin Public Library will host its first "Lit-erary" Trivia Night on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the library, 1901 E. 20th St.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the competition kicking off at 6 p.m. Mike Olmstead, main anchor for KODE, will serve as emcee. Arvest is the premier event sponsor.
Entry is $100 per table for a team of up to eight participants. Mulligans will be available for $10 each, with a limit of four per team. Round sponsorships are also available for $100. The first-place team will receive a gift certificate and trophy. Teams are welcome to bring their own refreshments (no alcohol).
The Friends of the Joplin Public Library is a nonprofit organization that was founded to provide financial support beyond the library’s operating budget. Membership is open to individuals, families, businesses and other organizations regardless of card-holder status or city of residence.
To register, visit https://friendsofthejpl.org or https://tinyurl.com/2e5vd2fx.
