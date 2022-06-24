The second annual Pork & Pickleball Tournament will be held Thursday and Friday, July 28-29, in Beimdiek Recreation Center at Missouri Southern State University.
The tournament will feature men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Registration is $30 for Beimdiek members and $40 for nonmembers. There will be a $10 discount for those who donate two items from the co-op’s wish list. The entry fee will include a boxed lunch.
Registration details, a tournament schedule and the co-op wish list are available at aaaregionx.org.
Proceeds will benefit the Area Agency on Aging-Region X and the university’s Lion Co-op food and hygiene pantry.
Details: 417-625-9693.
