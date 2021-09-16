PITTSBURG, Kan. — Registration is now open for participation in Pittsburg State University's 2021 homecoming parade, which will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, in downtown Pittsburg.
The parade route extends along Broadway from 11th and Broadway to Second Street. Parking is available in free lots and on side streets surrounding the area.
Entry is free for all nonprofit organizations such as churches, public schools, public charities, volunteer services organizations, professional associations, research institutes, museums and some governmental agencies.
All for-profit entries must pay a registration fee: $50 for each semi in an entry or $25 for each non-semi vehicle in an entry. If an entry is used by a political party or for campaigning, registration must be done as a for-profit entry.
Cash or checks may be submitted to the homecoming committee via the PSU Campus Activities Center at 1701 S. Broadway, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Checks should be made payable to PSU homecoming committee. Payment must be received by Oct. 14.
Register at https://bit.ly/3tJs5iq by Oct. 10.
Details: 620-235-4794.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.