PITTSBURG, Kan. — Registration is now open for a number of academic and athletic youth camps to be hosted this summer at Pittsburg State University.
Enrollment in the camps is limited. To register or for more details, visit pittstate.edu/summercamps.
Academic camps scheduled this summer include:
• Nature Camp, June 26. Youth who have completed kindergarten and are heading to first grade this fall may attend this camp at the PSU Natural History Reserve. They will interact with live animals, go on a short hike, have a snack and complete a nature art project. Cost: $15.
• Nature Camp, June 12-16. Youth in grades 1-3 may attend this camp at the PSU Natural History Reserve. They will interact with live animals, go on a short hike, have a snack and complete a nature art project. Cost: $70.
• Green Chemistry Camp, July 10-14. Youth 16 and older, as well as teachers and community members, can learn about and get hands-on experience in synthesizing materials using renewable resources. The workshop will be led by working scientists at the National Institute for Materials Advancement and is free.
• Adventures in Robotics I, July 11-15. Youth ages 9-14 will explore teamwork, programming, brainstorming, construction techniques, robotic basics and electromechanics. The camp will be held at the Kansas Technology Center and will be taught by faculty from the department of engineering technology. Cost: $115.
• Adventures in Robotics II, July 18-22. Youth ages 9-14 will dive deeper into the world of robotics. They should have completed Robotics I or have experience with Lego systems. The camp will be held at the Kansas Technology Center and will be taught by faculty from the department of engineering technology. Cost: $115.
• Construct Your Future I, July 11-15. Youth ages 9-14 will learn about the materials, processes and design methods involved in the construction industry. They’ll learn 3D building modeling, problem solving, bridge building and safety, and they will build a doghouse. The camp will be held at the Kansas Technology Center and will be taught by faculty from the School of Construction. Cost: $100.
• Construct Your Future II, July 18-22. Youth ages 9-14 will learn about building walls, pouring concrete, laying brick and the use of GPS. The camp will be held at the Kansas Technology Center and will be taught by faculty from the School of Construction. Cost: $100.
Athletic camps scheduled this summer include:
• Youth Football Camp, June 1-2. Youth in grades K-8 will work on skills and fundamentals in this camp from 9 a.m. to noon at the Robert W. Plaster Center. Cost: $55 by June 1 and $65 for walk-ups.
• Football Prospect Camp, June 15. Youth in grades 9-12 will work on position specific instruction as well as general drill work from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Robert W. Plaster Center. Cost: $55 by June 15 and $65 for walk-ups.
• Football Prospect Camp, July 14. Youth in grades 9-12 will work on position specific instruction as well as general drill work at the Robert W. Plaster Center. Cost: $55 by July 14 and $65 for walk-ins.
• Volleyball Positional Training Clinic, June 3. Youth ages 13-18 will focus on specific aspects of the game in one of two clinics — setter/hitter and defense/serving — at John Lance Arena. Register by June 2. Cost: $60, includes T-shirt.
• Volleyball All Skills Clinics, June 5-6. Youth ages 7-9 and 10-13 will learn the basic skills of volleyball in one of two clinics at John Lance Arena. Register by June 4. Cost: $40 and $50, includes T-shirt.
• Volleyball Elite Camp, July 10-11. Youth ages 14-18 will work on advanced volleyball techniques and training at John Lance Arena. Register by July 9. Cost: $125 to $175 (commuter and overnight camper options).
• Volleyball Team Camp, July 13-14. For junior varsity and varsity brackets, this camp will feature tournament style play at John Lance Arena. The camp is limited to 12 teams. Register by July 3. Cost: $450 per team.
• Softball Elite Prospect Camp, June 5. Youth in grades 7-12 will work on skills and do a scrimmage at the end of the day at the Pitt State softball field. Register by June 4. Cost: $125; lunch included.
• Softball Gold Glove Defensive Clinic, June 20. Youth in grades 7-12 will train at the Pitt State softball field. Register by June 19. Cost: $60; lunch included.
• Softball Hitting Clinic, June 20. Youth in grades 7-12 will learn fundamentals of hitting at the Pitt State softball field. Register by June 19. Cost: $60.
• Softball Elite Pitching and Catching Camp I, June 21. Youth in grades 7-12 will learn fundamentals of pitching and catching at the Pitt State softball field. Register by June 20. Cost: $75.
• Softball Gold Glove Defensive Clinic II, July 11. Youth in grades 7-12 will get personalized instruction at the Pitt State softball field to improve defensive skills (excluding pitcher and catcher) and overall performance. Register by July 10. Cost: $60.
• Softball Hitting Clinic II, July 11. Youth in grades 7-12 will learn fundamentals of hitting at the Pitt State softball field. Register by July 10. Cost: $60.
• Softball Junior Gorilla Camp, July 17. Youth in grades 1-6 will focus on drills to help develop skills for defense, hitting and baserunning at the Pitt State softball field. Register by July 16. Cost: $100.
• Softball Elite Pitching and Catching Camp II, July 24. Youth in grades 7-12 will learn fundamentals of pitching and catching at the Pitt State softball field. Register by July 23. Cost: $75.
• Softball Elite Prospect Camp, Aug. 26. Youth in grades 8-12 will get personalized instruction to improve softball skills and overall performance at the Pitt State softball field. Register by Aug. 25. Cost: $125, lunch included.
