PITTSBURG, Kan. — Registration is now open for area youth to participate in a number of day camps offered this summer by Pittsburg State University.
Early enrollment is encouraged, as space in the camps is limited.
• Kindergarten Camp: Wednesday, June 15.
Students who have completed kindergarten and are heading to first grade this fall may attend this camp at the PSU Natural History Reserve. Students will interact with live animals, go on a short hike, have a snack and complete a nature art project. The camp takes place from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost: $15.
Registration: www.pittstate.edu/naturereach.
• Raptor Ambassador Camp: June 28-29.
Youth in middle school or junior high will learn about animal science at the PSU Natural History Reserve in a camp taught by Nature Reach Director Delia Lister and by a licensed wildlife rehabilitation expert from Milford Nature Center. Students will get an introduction to raptors and a look at daily diet prep, care and training. The camp takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Cost: $50.
Registration: www.pittstate.edu/naturereach.
• Pre-K Reading Program 2022: Tuesdays in July.
Children ages 3-5 may attend a 30-minute story time session each Tuesday in July in Room 329 of Heckert-Wells Hall at PSU. Each session will feature a story and a live animal or group of animals who are part of the story. The sessions will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Cost: $5 per student per session. Parents are welcome to join.
Registration: www.pittstate.edu/naturereach.
• Adventures in Robotics I: July 11-15.
Youth ages 9-14 will explore the use of teamwork, programming, brainstorming, construction techniques, robotic basics and electromechanics as they delve into the world of robotics. The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in the Kansas Technology Center and will be taught by faculty from the department of engineering technology. Cost: $115.
Registration: 620-235-4370 or www.pittstate.edu/air.
• Adventures in Robotics II: July 18-22.
Youth ages 9-14 will delve deeper into the world of robotics. They should have completed Robotics I or have experience with LEGO systems. The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in the Kansas Technology Center and will be taught by faculty from the department of engineering technology. Cost: $115.
Registration: 620-235-4370 or visit www.pittstate.edu/air.
• Construct Your Future I: July 11-15.
Youth ages 9-14 will get a fast-paced look at the materials, processes and design methods involved in the construction industry. They’ll learn 3D building modeling, problem solving, bridge building and safety, and will build a doghouse. The camp will take place each day from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Kansas Technology Center and will be taught by faculty from the School of Construction. Cost: $100.
Registration: 620-235-6555 or visit www.pittstate.edu/cyf.
• Construct Your Future II: July 18-22.
Youth ages 9-14 will take their construction skills to the next level with building walls, pouring concrete, laying brick and the use of GPS. The camp will take place each day from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Kansas Technology Center and will be taught by faculty from the School of Construction. Cost: $100.
Registration: 620-235-6555 or visit www.pittstate.edu/cyf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.