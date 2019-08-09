CARTHAGE, Mo. — Applications are now being accepted for contestants in all pageants for the 2019 Maple Leaf Festival.
All applications for Baby, Toddler, Little Miss and Mister, Prince and Princess, and Queen may be found at carthagemapleleaf.com or may be picked up at the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce offices, located 402 S Garrison.
All applications must be signed by a custodial parent or legal guardian, with no exceptions. Individual applications will include specific rules, requirements, deadlines and regulations for each pageant.
Details: 417-358-2373, nmyers@carthagechamber.com.
