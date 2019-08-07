Registrations are now open for people interested in participating in the third annual Joplin Writers' Faire, to be held Saturday, Oct. 26, hosted by the Post Art Library and the Joplin Public Library.
Registration is free of charge, and closes at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Late registrations will not be accepted, and only the first 25 registrants can be accommodated with tables.
According to a news release from the Post Art Library, the mission of the Joplin Writers' Faire is to connect all sorts of writers — published and non-published, established and emerging, in varying forms and genres — to their existing and potential audiences while encouraging community support of local and regional authors.
Participants can contact either Jill Sullivan (jhsullivan@postartlibrary.org; 417-623-7953 ext. 1041) or Evan Martin (emartin@joplinpubliclibrary.org; 417-623-7953 ext. 1018) to register.
