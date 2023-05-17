NEVADA, Mo. — A regularly scheduled audit of Vernon County is underway, Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said this week.
The state auditor's office last audited Vernon County in 2016 and awarded the county an overall performance rating of "good." A "good" rating indicates an entity is well managed and is taking steps to implement the recommendations made in the audit.
Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the state auditor's whistleblower hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
