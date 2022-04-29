Habitat House

Minnesotans (from left) Steve Helgemo, Dwight Danielsen and Jerry Osteraas apply sill seal between the foundation and framing for a new Habitat for Humanity duplex. The structure is being built using building techniques developed by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety to provide less costly resilient housing. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at home construction for Tornado Alley. 

A reinforced building method is being used on a home under construction in Joplin. The method, the first of its kind in Joplin, makes a house or other building more resistant to high winds, tornadoes or hurricanes. 

