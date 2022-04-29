Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at home construction for Tornado Alley.
A reinforced building method is being used on a home under construction in Joplin. The method, the first of its kind in Joplin, makes a house or other building more resistant to high winds, tornadoes or hurricanes.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend we'll also have reports about:
- A proposal to ask voters for additional property taxes to pay increased police salaries.
- The father of a murder suspect being charged with tampering.
- Divers preparing to continue an underwater survey of Roaring River Spring.
We hope you have a good weekend.
