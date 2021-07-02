TABERVILLE, Mo. — Ticks, chiggers and countless other insects lay hidden among the native grasses at Taberville Prairie Conservation Area one recent afternoon, but the half-dozen men and women wielding shovels and hand trowels remained focused on one in particular — the American burying beetle.
Six-legged, black with orange and red spots, roughly an inch-and-a-half long, they are among nature’s most efficient recyclers, playing a vital role in soil ecosystems.
They also are facing extinction. Their numbers declined so dramatically — “one of the most disastrous declines of an insect’s range ever to be recorded," according to federal records — that in 1989 the beetles were the first insect added to the federal Endangered Species list by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Which explains why a team from the Saint Louis Zoo — led by Bob Merz, the assistant director of the St. Louis Zoo's WildCare Institute and the director of the zoo’s Center for American Burying Beetle Conservation — was digging holes at Taberville in one of Missouri's remnant tracts of tallgrass prairie. They hope the 82 individual beetles they buried that afternoon, along with a dead quail as a ready food source, will live, breed and ultimately thrive.
“I think a lot of people, because they’re not as familiar with small animals like beetles, don’t realize that a lot of these (insects) are in trouble and endangered … or realize the important role they play,” said Kayla Garcia, manager for invertebrates for the Saint Louis Zoo and one of the members toiling beneath the summer sun. “The American burying beetles are excellent recyclers of nutrients in the environment; they help return carrion — dead animals — back into the soil, which in turn enriches the plants that grow and provide food for other animals. (These insects) play a very vital role in the ecosystem that way.”
Nature's rivets
Tracking the insects is not easy. They are nocturnal and live underground, but until the restoration effort began in Southwest Missouri a decade ago — the first attempt to restore an endangered species to Missouri — none had been seen in the state since 1972.
According to Merz and Scott Hamilton, a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there are a lot of theories about the beetle’s decline, including the widespread use of DDT and other pesticides, habitat loss and fragmentation, light pollution and possibly effects on the beetle’s primary food source, which is carrion.
“This is a species that’s basically only active at night, and spends most of its life underground," Merz said, "so … we don’t see them a lot. But just because we don’t see them doesn’t mean what they do isn’t important.”
These beetles — unique in that both the male and female work together to raise their young — find a small, dead animal lying in the grass. Working as a team, the two paired beetles will excavate soil out from beneath the rotting remains until it slips deep into a hole. From there, the insects cover the corpse up with dirt to hide it from view. Now safely beneath the soil, the two insects efficiently strip the carcass of fur or feathers before rolling it into a ball and coating it with secretions, preserving it in a semi-mummified state. Then, they mate. Later, the carcass will serve as food for the entire family. According to Merz, offspring from the beetles reintroduced to the prairie recently should not surface for at least 45 to 60 days. The beetles themselves have a lifespan of roughly a year.
Biologists haven't been able to unlock the mystery behind the American burying beetle's disappearance, and neither Merz nor Garcia can detail what lasting impact its disappearance has had, or what its return may mean to the prairie.
“I liken it to flying in a plane and you’re looking out the window and a rivet pops out of the wing,” Merz said. “I’m no structural engineer so I don’t know if that rivet is an important one — if it’s going to cause stress that makes more rivets pop out or if the plane can land just fine without it. So the ecosystem is just like that plane, and right now we’re looking out the window trying to determine if (the loss of the beetle) is impacting more things down the line.”
“Other species may fill that niche just fine,” Merz continued, “but they also may not, and we don’t honestly know that, so part of our work is trying to figure that out.”
Historically, the beetles were found in much of the eastern and central United States — across 35 states — but by 1989, there were only two known populations of the beetle surviving in the wild, one in Rhode Island and the other in Oklahoma. Since its listing as endangered, subsequent surveys for the American burying beetle have turned up populations in a number of Midwestern states, including Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas, but scientists argue that those remaining populations in the Midwest are isolated from each other and small, making them vulnerable.
Status today
Others believe the beetle is doing better.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last September announced it was downlisting the American burying beetle from endangered to threatened. The decision earned praise from some politicians and industry groups but has been challenged by at least one conservation organization.
“By working with state agencies across the country, private landowners, zoos, tribes, the Department of Defense and other partners, we have helped preserve this unique and interesting species," said Aurelia Skipwith, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in a statement.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., said at the time it was "the right call and the first step to total delisting."
"Since it was listed over 30 years ago, the population of the (beetle) has made a resurgence — dramatically expanding the areas that are forced to deal with cost and red tape to work around its habitat," he said earlier this month. "(The) action provides important regulatory relief to our farmers, ranchers, home builders, developers and energy industry that have long been plagued by the unnecessary endangered listing of this species.”
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., also noted in a statement, " ... I applaud the Trump administration for finalizing the rule to downlist the American burying beetle and (giving) regulatory certainty to landowners.”
But Noah Greenwald, endangered species director with the Center for Biological Diversity, said the beetle is still missing from much of its historic range and faces threats, including ongoing habitat destruction and climate change.
And in March, it filed a lawsuit challenging the downlisting of the beetle.
“The Trump administration didn’t strip this beautiful orange-and-black beetle of protection because it was recovered, but as a gift to the oil and gas industry,” Kristine Akland, a staff attorney at the Center, said in a statement. “Far from having recovered, the American burying beetle is even more endangered than it was when it was first protected in 1989 because of the linked effects of massively expanding oil and gas development and climate change.”
It cites reports published by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service predicting that within the next 20 to 40 years, climate change and habitat destruction will cause the beetle to vanish from a further 59% of its current range.
While these battles play out in courtrooms, Congress and agency offices, Merz and his team have continued their nearly decade-long restoration effort.
Beginning in 2012 and running through 2018, a total of 2,800 beetles were stocked at the nearby Wah' Kon-Tah Prairie Conservation Area, and beginning in 2019, stocking began at Taberville.
“This is a long-term project,” Merz said. “This is like when the wolves were returned back to Yellowstone. You had major ecological changes that happened after that was done; whole rivers changed course basically because the wolves were put back in there which meant the elk and deer didn’t forage as close to the streams and the vegetation grew up and then birds came in and so on and so on. We have no idea what role (the burying beetle) might play in that system. But you know, the trait of a good tinkerer is that they save all the parts.”
Positive signs seen
It’s too soon to say if their long-term efforts will prove positive, Merz said. The project is expected to span between 20 to 25 years. It will take at least that much time, Merz said, to see if their efforts haven’t been in vain.
But they are seeing positive signs already, he said.
“We’re seeing survival over winter” — meaning there are surviving hibernation during the cold months of the year. “We have not reintroduced (beetles at Wah’Kon-Tah) for two full years now and we’ve found new beetles that we hadn’t put there, so that’s a sign that the landscape can sustain at least some of the beetles there.”
This tells them that the beetles “are doing what they are supposed to be doing all on their own without our help,” Merz continued, “because that’s our goal — not to be doing this and not having to go into the hot sun and dig these holes and put beetles in there. We want them to do that all on their own, which they are very capable of doing if they have everything that they need.”
“We’ll continue to do our surveys, at least for the next few years, just to get a better idea of what the population looks like at Wah’Kon-Tah and eventually at Taberville,” Garcia said. “Sometimes due to naturally-occurring events the population of these beetles can take a pretty steep dive but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t come back up, so we need to stick with this program and keep track and report for a number of years before we really get a full picture of what’s going on.”
There also is evidence that the beetles have expanded their territory, first from Wah'Kon-Tah to nearby Monegaw Prairie Conservation Area, which is about a mile away, and then to the Linscomb Wildlife Area and the Schell Osage Conservation Area, two other public tracts that are a few miles farther yet. The beetles also have been found on nearby private land up to several miles away. All of those sites are within a four-county (Cedar, Vernon, Bates and St. Clair) area that has been designated as the beetle's recovery area.
According to Merz, success will mean a stable, self-sustaining population, but it's too early to tell how close they're getting, and last year's efforts to survey the populations at Wah' Kon-Tah and Taberville were hampered by COVID-19.
Yet they remain optimistic, and attached to the beetles, which they refer to as "animals" rather than "insects."
“I never would have expected to feel the way I do about carrion beetles, particularly the American burying beetle,” Garcia said, “but they are really a fascinating group of animals and I think what really makes me feel attached to them is the level of care they provide their young; they take such good care of their babies. I love talking about them and hopefully that makes more people aware of just what these little beetles are able to do.”
The beetles also demonstrate what would be considered “superhero” strengths, such as being able to smell out a dead animal from a couple of miles away.
“I’m impressed that just a pair of these beetles can take something a 100 times their weight and bury that overnight,” Merz added, “so that would be like (human parents) burying a mini-van underground overnight with their bare hands — that just blows my mind, that they put that much effort and energy into rearing their babies.”
