Today in the Globe newsroom we learned that the future of the Olivia Apartments building is a bit more uncertain.
A company interested in renovating the building into senior living announced today that it had been denied state tax credits it needed for the project. The CEO of the company said that if the building is still standing next year, it will try again — but fears it may not make it that long.
We'll have more on this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe. If you read the report online at joplinglobe.com, you'll also see drone video footage of the fire damage on the building's top floor and roof.
Other reports in tomorrow's Globe include plenty of information about COVID-19 vaccinations, including:
- Mercy Hospital Joplin continued inoculating its employees today.
- Integris Miami and Grove hospitals received a combined 350 doses for distribution.
- CoxHealth announced plans for vaccinations at its Lamar and Monett locations as it waits for Moderna approval.
We hope you've stayed warm over the past few chilly days. The weekend is getting closer!
