Today in the Globe newsroom we noted tributes to veterans who served our country.
The cremains of three forgotten veterans were laid to rest Monday, Memorial Day, in a ceremony at Mount Hope Cemetery hosted by Joplin's American Legion Post No. 13. Their service was remembered and honored, as well as the service of all veterans who sacrificed their lives in service of the country.
We'll have more about that ceremony in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A group of good Samaritans, including Joplin's mayor, who assisted a severely injured man.
- The city of Neosho considering limits on chickens, turkeys and other poultry in people's yards.
- Five local teachers receiving grants for classroom projects.
At the Globe, part of our job is to protect the freedom of information against those in power who seek to hide the public's business. But we stand on the shoulders of giants: The veterans who have fought for our country's system of government and principles of democracy make our job possible. We are grateful to those brave souls — active, retired and fallen — who put their lives on the line for this idea of liberty. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.