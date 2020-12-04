Authorities in Mississippi announced Friday that DNA genealogy research has identified a child's remains recovered from a river there 38 years ago as those of a missing 18-month-old Joplin-area girl.
The sheriff's office in Jackson County, Mississippi, credited a state-of-the-art DNA laboratory in Houston with matching DNA recovered from the remains of Alisha Ann Heinrich with that of family members in Missouri, according to a report filed by WLOX-TV in southern Mississippi.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said at a news conference called to announce the breakthrough in a decades-old cold case that the child and her mother, 23-year-old Gwendolyn Mae Clemons, were last seen by family on Thanksgiving 1982 in Joplin, according to the WLOX-TV report.
Their family reported that Clemons and her daughter left Missouri at that time in the company of an unidentified man to start a new life in Florida. The toddler's body was recovered less than two weeks later from the Escatawpa River under the Interstate 10 bridge. A deputy responding to a truck driver's report of seeing the body of a woman in the river found the girl's body instead on Dec. 5, 1982.
A woman's body was never found in the river, and Clemons remains a missing person.
The man who had been in their company later returned to Missouri without them. The man, who is now deceased and whose name has not been released by investigators, was suspected by family members of having killed the girl and her mother, according to WLOX-TV.
During the decadeslong investigation that followed, the little girl was dubbed "Baby Jane" and "Delta Dawn" by investigators, with the latter nickname deriving from the discovery of her body at daybreak near the delta of the river.
Clemons had been living in Webb City at the time of her disappearance. Webb City police Chief Don Melton, who has been an officer in his department since the mid-1990s, told the Globe he has no recollection of any missing persons case involving the woman and her child and could find no record of that since Friday's news broke in Mississippi.
According to WLOX-TV, witnesses reported seeing a woman carrying a toddler in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 1982, along Highway 63 in Mississippi and that a woman matching the same description was spotted a short time later on walking west on I-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.