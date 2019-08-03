PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city of Pittsburg will be recognized this fall for cleaning up an abandoned smelter site and turning the land into productive property.
Pittsburg's Weir City Zinc Works and North Walnut Street Project, a five-year effort to clean up land on North Broadway contaminated by a zinc-smelting operation, was recently chosen for the Inspire-Create-Innovate Community Award by the League of Kansas Municipalities.
"It shows how persistence and regular work with good intentions pays off. It's not always easy to do the right thing, and putting in the time and effort shows the good intentions of all involved," said Jay Byers, Pittsburg's deputy city manager.
The smelter was operated from 1880-1920 but was considered "orphaned," according to city officials, meaning it had been abandoned and the parties responsible for the pollution were unknown, unwilling or unable to pay for remediation. The cleanup also had not been taken on by the Environmental Protection Agency and was left to state and local officials.
This is the first time the city of Pittsburg has won this award.
Trey Cocking, deputy director of the League, said in a statement that the project was recognized in the infrastructure category, and he called it "an excellent example of a public-private partnership that addressed a blighted situation and turned the area into desirable, developable land."
The site, between 28th and 29th streets near North Broadway, contained concentrations of heavy metals including lead, arsenic, cadmium and zinc and couldn't be developed until it had been cleaned. Three thousand cubic yards of contaminated soil were dug up and then encapsulated in a large trench buried under a new road. As part of the project, the city extended North Walnut Street between 28th and 29th streets, providing additional access to companies in the city's north business district. The work also opened up several additional lots for development.
City officials worked with the owners of the property and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to relocate the hazardous material. The site had last been used for an equipment rental business. The property owners also helped the city pay for the road extension.
"Whenever you do something like this with multiple agencies, you have to be coordinated at all times," said Byers. "Working with the property owners, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the contractors can present problems if not coordinated well."
The project took five years and concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 16 with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly in attendance. Project engineers included Olsson and Associates, which has a Pittsburg office, and Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co., of Kansas City, Missouri. The contractor was Heck and Wicker, of Parsons.
The award will be presented in October in Overland Park during the league's annual conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.