Joplin police Capt. Trevor Duncan prefaced the eulogies at fallen Officer Jake Reed’s funeral service Friday with an expression of the Reed family’s wish that the service be a celebration that brings smiles and joy.
“There’s nothing negative or sad about the way (Jake) lived his life,” Duncan told the second large gathering this week at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on the campus of Missouri Southern State University in honor of a Joplin police officer slain in the line of duty.
Cpl. Benjamin Cooper 46, was honored and laid to rest on Tuesday in a grand and solemn ceremony. The hundreds of law enforcement officers and other first responders from near and distant agencies showed up again Friday to do the same for 27-year-old Officer Reed, a five-year veteran of the Joplin Police Department.
The two officers made the ultimate sacrifice for their community March 8 when they were mortally wounded, and a third officer seriously injured, in the violent rampage of an armed suspect.
The weather was not as cooperative as it had been on Tuesday, but those in attendance braved a cold, light rain and wind to carry out the same outdoor portions of the service that had been accorded Cooper.
Attending officers formed ranks for a three-volley 21 Bells salute, the playing of “Amazing Grace” with bagpipes and drums, a final radio call for the officer’s car 270, and a color guard’s retiring of the colors, folding of the casket’s flag and presentation to the officer’s family.
Reed’s service opened with the playing of Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” one of several of the slain officer’s favorite songs that punctuated the indoor portion of the ceremony. Duncan led the gathering in prayer following his expression of the family’s wish, which led into the playing of another of Reed’s favorite songs, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”
Police Chief Sloan Rowland picked up the celebratory theme as the first of Reed’s eulogists.
“Jake was the epitome of selfless service and sacrifice,” Rowland said. “This young man could have been anything in life he wanted to be, but he chose to be a police officer.”
Reed was born in California but grew up in Bentonville, Arkansas, where he played baseball in high school. He obtained degrees in law enforcement and criminal justice administration from MSSU before joining the force and getting married to his wife, Bayley, less than a year ago.
Rowland said what he will always remember most about Reed was his quick wit and good-natured kidding. He told of a field training graduation ceremony at which Reed showed up wearing the tightest pair of pants the chief had ever seen from the knees down. Rowland poked fun at him about the pants and that set a tone of jocular banter between the two that lasted over time.
Rowland said Reed thought anyone over 35 was old and would refer to various older officers as “Pop” or “Pappy.” The chief recalled how as he was going out to his car one day, Reed called out, wishing him a good night’s sleep.
“It sounds compassionate until you realize it was about 9:15 in the morning,” Rowland said.
Mac Roach, a friend and former police officer who went through the MSSU Police Academy with Reed, described him as “caring, goofy, funny” but also considerate in maintaining contact with others and showing them that he cared,
Roach said Jake loved playing with his daughter and nieces and they were always delighted when he would show up. Jake would often kiddingly tell them that they were all “bad to the bone,” Roach said.
Each eulogy was delivered with heartfelt emotion but none stronger than that of Reed’s brother, Sam, who read a letter to Jake that he said he would continue writing the rest of his life.
“This past week has felt like a miserable movie,” he told Jake in the letter. “One where the hero never recovers.”
Sam spoke in the letter of his brother’s “natural charm and relentless wit” and of how much he cherished the times they had spent watching a favorite television show together and laughing so hard it hurt, and the other times when life got tough and Jake would be there for him, letting Sam know he loved him and encouraging him to stay strong.
“You were my first guaranteed companion in this world,” Sam told Jake in the letter. “You protected and loved me my entire life. I idolized and admired the hell out of you.”
He told Jake that he had saved countless lives as a police officer.
“Your outstanding bravery, courage, dedication and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Sam told him. “Jake, you are my hero, and I promise that we will all be together again. I love you and I’ll see you later.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.