By John Hacker
CARTHAGE, Mo. — He was already in his 70s when he moved to Carthage from California in May 2009, but Robert Denning made a deep impact on the community that his friends say will be remembered for a long time to come.
“When he came here, he enhanced this community with his love of life and music and art in a way that very few people who come here do,” said Kathleen Gilpin, of Carthage, a friend of Denning. “He was a large force within the arts and vocal music community and at Chamber of Commerce events and in our church. He was a great asset to our church.”
Denning, 87, died on Friday after a battle with cancer that lasted a little more than a year.
He was a veteran, a pilot with the U.S. Navy in the 1950s and 1960s and a member of the Navy Chorus during his service, according to friend Keith Garber.
“He was active in the Grace Episcopal Church and active at the Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre,” Garber said. “He was active in the veterans associations we have here. He was a member of the Military Musicians Association for several years. He was a military musician with the Navy Chorus back in the 1950s.”
Arts revival
Garber said Denning brought a love for the arts from California that pushed him to work to make the arts more accessible in Carthage.
Garber said he and Denning pushed to revive a once dormant group called the Carthage Council on the Arts that sponsored events such as the monthly Concerts in the Park in Central Park during the summer.
“We worked on the Council on the Arts together, he was the main brains behind the whole idea to resurrect the Council on the Arts in Carthage,” Garber said. “He had the foresight, and I did some of the legwork, and we all got it done. The Concerts in the Park were his baby. We have a new piano scholarship, that was his baby too. He was a vibrant part of Carthage, and everywhere you went, he was part of it. He made an impact. He came in and he kicked butt, that’s what he did.”
The concert series started in 2012, and despite an interruption because of the pandemic in 2020, it continues today.
Wendi Douglas, who took over as president of the Council on the Arts when Denning’s health began to falter earlier this year, said Denning’s leadership pushed the council to bring the arts to everyone who access to them.
“Under his leadership, Carthage Council on the Arts developed funding to bring art and performances to more spaces in Carthage, including area senior homes and community events,” Douglas said. “He cultivated a culture of telling everyone he knew about all of the great things happening in Carthage and bringing more art opportunities to the community.”
Douglas said Denning pushed for the creation of a new scholarship for students of the piano, keyboard and organ to continue their education. Denning spoke about that scholarship at the Carthage Community Foundation’s spring grant awards event in May, when the foundation announced that it would give $2,500 from the Vivian Leon Fund to the Council.
“There are several music clubs and societies that offer scholarships,” Denning said. “These scholarships usually are available to private and certain school students, and the average amounts range from about $150 to $500. But they also often require membership in these clubs by the music teacher in order to be able to submit an applicant for these considerations.
“Now with the cooperation of the Carthage Community Foundation and the generosity of the Vivian Leon Fund, $2,500 of this grant is being put forward with an additional match of $2,500 from the patrons of the Carthage Council on the Arts to create a $1,000 a year scholarship for the next five years to any piano, organ or keyboard artist who is a resident of Jasper County.”
Community and church
Denning joined the Grace Episcopal Church in Carthage upon moving to town and had an immediate impact on the church.
His friend, Pam White, said she was impressed by Denning when she first met him.
“After service, we always have a coffee hour, and I came in from church and there was this very distinguished gentleman, tall, good looking, with his white hair and his suit and tie, maybe even an ascot, who knows,” White said. “I went up to introduce myself and it was like I was never a stranger again. He knew no strangers so from then on we were just friends.”
White said she worked with Denning at church, with the Council on the Arts and at Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, where Denning wrote and produced his own play.
“I think we were so lucky to have him come here,” White said. “He’d been in California and some other larger cities there, he saw things that were going on in the arts, and he was involved in the arts there as well. His mother was an actress and was involved in arts, so he kind of grew up with that. That was part of his DNA, so he could see that we had potential around here, but maybe we weren’t stepping out of our comfort zone to do some things. I think that’s what he helped us do.”
Grace Episcopal Pastor Steve Wilson said Denning had lived an interesting life, and never went into anything half way.
“A Navy pilot, actor, edited a newspaper, social director on a cruise line, ran a nightclub, ran and owned a gourmet shop, and that was before he came to Carthage,” Wilson said. “He never dove into anything part way, it was life on steroids for him. When he decided to become a Christian, he dove into church life like I’ve never seen anyone do. When he decided he was going to help with Council on the Arts, he was going to help with Council on the Arts every day.”
Wilson said Denning, who lived at the Drake apartments just east of the Carthage Square, was well known there.
“If you talk to pretty much anyone around the Square, everybody who’s got a place around the Square knows Robert because Robert made sure that he knew everybody in his neighborhood,” Wilson said. “When we think about 1950s America, you might not think about Robert automatically, but the idea that I’m your neighbor and we’re going to know each other and I’m going to know you and vice versa, that’s what I see with him.”
White said most of all, Denning was a good friend.
“He’s my friend, and I’m going to miss him,” White said. “I’m just so glad I got the chance to get to know him and spend time with him. I hope God’s ready because he’s going to be ready to talk to God as soon as he gets there.”
Wilson said a service for Denning is planned for Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church, where he will be buried as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.