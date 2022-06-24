Local journalist, history buff and photographer John Hacker has released a new book about a Civil War military engagement in Jasper County in 1861 that was dubbed “the first serious conflict between United States troops and the rebels” by The New York Times at the time.
“Remembering the Battle of Carthage” is a 95-page book full of photos from a reenactment of the battle held to mark the 150th anniversary of the Civil War in 2011, original reporting on the monuments to the battle and the authors and artists who work to keep the memories of the battle alive, and historic writing from an eyewitness who was there when the battle took place and from newspaper sources at the time of the battle.
A book signing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Always Buying Books, 5357 N. Main Street Road, Joplin.
Also in the book are stories of the April 2015 funeral in Carthage’s Park Cemetery for Raphael Rombauer, a veteran of the Civil War who lived in and helped rebuild Carthage as a manager in the railroad industry in the 1870s.
Rombauer, who has a street named for him in Carthage, died in 1912 in northeast Missouri. His remains were cremated in St. Louis, but his urn sat on a shelf in a St. Louis funeral home for 102 years until he was about to be buried by a veterans group in 2014 at the federal cemetery at Jefferson Barracks near St. Louis.
A local genealogist, Bill Boggess, rediscovered Rombauer’s history in Carthage and found out his first wife and two children were buried in Park Cemetery and that Rombauer had purchased a plot for himself at the time.
Boggess found descendants of Rombauer who paid to have his remains released and brought him to Carthage where a massive burial service, attracting hundreds of veterans, history buffs and others, was held in April 2015.
Three stories and photos from the funeral are featured in the book.
Residents of Carthage will hold their annual vespers service to remember the battle on the evening of anniversary of the battle, Tuesday, July 5, at the Battle of Carthage State Historic Site on East Chestnut Street in Carthage.
“Remembering The Battle of Carthage” is available on Amazon.com and at Always Buying Books.
