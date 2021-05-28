In Saturday's print edition and throughout this weekend, the Globe will bring you a variety of stories about the Tulsa Race Massacre.
The massacre was the killing of Black residents and the burning and looting of their property in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, also known as Black Wall Street, 100 years ago this weekend.
Our coverage will include a look at the history of the massacre, how it's being taught in one local high school and how Joplin and other Southwest Missouri towns battled their own racist events. We also will be onsite for several events in Tulsa this weekend, including President Joe Biden's planned visit to the Greenwood district on Tuesday.
Our weekend coverage also will give you some lighter fare, including details about area pools opening for the season and where you can observe Memorial Day locally.
Have a safe holiday weekend.
