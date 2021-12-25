There will be no paper or e-edition on Sunday in an effort to give Globe employees the opportunity to spend Christmas with friends and family. The Globe's next edition will be published on Monday.
Reminder: Next Globe edition published Monday
- From staff reports | news@joplinglobe.com
-
- Updated
- 1 min to read
