Work began this month on renovating and expanding the press box at Joplin High School’s Junge Field, and workers quickly ran into some problems that will increase the cost of the project.
The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday approved a change order requested by Crossland Construction, the general contractor on the project, to address water damage found when workers demolished and removed some of the existing walls in preparation for expanding the press box.
Architect Chad Greer said water had seeped in around an area that had been remodeled previously and needed to be addressed.
The change order increased the cost by about $18,590, but school officials said that would be absorbed in the $25,000 contingency amount included in the contract.
Crossland in November won the contract to remodel the press box with a bid of $771,000.
The district originally put the project out for bid last summer, with plans to remodel the press box and install a new video board at the stadium at the same time. Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent for operations, said irregularities with the bids and a tight schedule for finishing the remodeling before the 2021 football season convinced the administration to rebid the press box project.
“What we didn’t want to do and they didn’t want to do specifically was start in the middle of winter with laying block and masonry work. They wanted to start closer to the spring," he said. "We started at the beginning of March, and they have a short time frame because they need to get done by the beginning of July, so we’re trying to take advantage of the good weather we have now and hopefully move forward. Even during the bad weather, they’ve made some very good progress with demolition inside and tearing out some of the walls and making sure it was conducive to be able to add on to the structure.”
Sachetta said the goal is to complete the press box remodeling by the first of July in time to add a waterproofing sealant to the entire concrete structure of the stadium.
He said the remodeling will add a considerable amount of space to the press box.
“The first thing we’re adding is space for the students to be able to film the ballgames,” Sachetta said, referring to the high school's JET-HD program. “It is a classroom space as well and there’s just not enough space up there. The other thing is we’re woefully undersized in the areas for the game workers to work in, for the opposing coaches, the radio, and now with social media and all that, so we want to make sure we’re taken care of there and have better climate control there. It gets very hot up there, or very cold depending on the season.”
In other business, the board voted to end the school year at 169 days instead of 170 days to prevent having students come back to school for a half day after the Memorial Day weekend.
Sachetta told the board the district has missed nine days this year because of illness or bad weather. Three of those days are being made up by moving the end of the school year to May 27, and the district is using the state-allowed maximum of five alternative method of instruction, or AMI, days to cover most of the rest of the missed days.
Administrators said the original calendar included 89 instructional hours more than the state-mandated minimum number of hours, “leaving room to forgive the most recent March 11 absence.”
Forgiving that last day prevents having to bring students back for a half day of school after the Memorial Day weekend on May 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.