Frisco

Work continues on renovations to the lobby of the Frisco Building. The historic structure is being transformed into 57 apartments. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we saw plans for a Main Street apartment building. 

The Frisco Building has been renovated and will soon be ready for new tenants. The building includes three upper-level units that offer a wide view of downtown. 

  • Actions taken during tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
  • A man sentenced to several life terms for child abuse. 
  • Students winning awards for History Day events. 

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.