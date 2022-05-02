Today in the Globe newsroom we saw plans for a Main Street apartment building.
The Frisco Building has been renovated and will soon be ready for new tenants. The building includes three upper-level units that offer a wide view of downtown.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Actions taken during tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
- A man sentenced to several life terms for child abuse.
- Students winning awards for History Day events.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
