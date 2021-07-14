MIAMI, Okla. — With the snip of a ceremonial ribbon and a raised glass of champagne, members of the Peoria Tribe of Oklahoma on Wednesday celebrated the completion of a $3.3 million renovation to Buffalo Run Casino.
The renovation, which included a total remodel and rebranding of the casino’s restaurant now known as Coal Creek, along with the addition of a Top Golf Swing Suite and the Contender esports gaming suite.
This is the largest renovation to take place at the casino, located outside of Miami since it opened 17 years ago.
Patrick Brown, casino CEO, said the renovations took place in just 17 weeks thanks to fast-track practices by everyone involved in the effort.
Peoria Tribe of Oklahoma Chief Craig Harper said the entire project was designed to provide guests with a “full experience” ranging from food, entertainment, activities and live bands.
Coal Creek restaurant, which can seat 75, is designed to serve upscale American cuisine.
The restaurant’s moniker stems from pieces of the tribe’s past and present — Coal Creek, Illinois, part of land where the tribe is from, and Coal Creek, a creek located in Ottawa County near Afton.
Harper said the culinary staff worked for months planning the new menu, with a 45-day trial for the new fare and two days of private events to polish the staff.
The newly remodeled and rebranded Backwoods Bar and Grill features all in-house smoked meats, along with the Contender esports suite and Top Golf Swing Suites.
“As a casino,” Harper said, “we’re always watching for new amenities for our guests.” The esports suite “is a good fit for us,” he said.
The Top Golf Swing Suites allow users to play virtual golf during 30-, 60- or 120-minute sessions. Each session can include up to eight players.
Officials estimate it takes approximately one hour to play 18 holes of golf on a virtual PGA course such as Pebble Beach, Scottsdale North and Mauna Kea Resort.
The Contender esports suite provides the tribe with its newest partnership with Northeastern A&M College: serving as the home of the school’s new esports program.
Harper said esports “provides new opportunities for students to come to NEO who are nontraditional athletes.”
He said esports sessions are available based upon time or membership. Students 13 to 17 may enter the arena with a signed parental waiver. Students under 17 may play golf with a parent present.
