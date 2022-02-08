Developers are ready to move forward with a $5 million renovation of the former Downtown YMCA building to convert it into apartments and commercial space.
In addition, the nearby historic Olivia Apartments building, which narrowly survived what could have been a disastrous fire in December 2020, is ready for restoration, according to one of the developers, Sawyer Smith, of Blue Haven Homes and Bykota LLC.
He, his brother and his father, principals in the real estate businesses, bought the Y building in December 2020 for $450,000.
Since then, the process of listing that building on the National Register of Historic Places has been completed, Smith said. It was constructed in 1921 through a community fundraising drive.
"Now that we have our historic designation, the next part of this project is to draw blueprints and start getting (building) permits," Smith said.
Plans are to convert the building into about 40 apartments while retaining as many of the historical features of the building as possible.
Completion at this point is planned for late 2023. "That's the hope, but we'll be narrowing down to the completion date as the project gets under construction," Smith said.
Only blocks away at Fourth Street and Byers Avenue, the Olivia had stood vacant since 1980, when city inspectors raised safety concerns over electrical and fire code problems.
Built in 1906 for $150,000, the five-story building was regarded as Joplin's first luxury apartment house. When it opened, the Globe reported that “nothing more elegant, more stylish, more convenient has yet been erected in Joplin.” But as years passed, a series of owners and developers could not provide the needed repairs to keep the building safe.
It was a steep decline for a building that once had a reputation as the “handsomest apartment house in the West.” Each apartment was fitted with fireplaces, marble bathrooms with clawfoot tubs and French doors that opened onto private balconies.
Only four of the apartments had kitchens because its early residents, who were affluent entrepreneurs and business owners during Joplin's mining heyday, dined out or in a top-floor restaurant. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008.
In recent years, ownership had passed through at least three property developers without results. The last owner before the Smiths stepped in agreed to sell because state tax credits were not awarded for renovation costs. Shortly after that, a fire of undetermined origin destroyed the roof of the building, and water that had to be poured on the blaze to protect neighboring houses pooled in the basement.
When the Smiths decided to try to save the building from demolition as it eroded without a roof, the Joplin City Council agreed to pay $250,000 toward the cost of putting on a new roof to stabilize the building for repair.
If the city had not provided that financial assistance, "in a matter of a few weeks more it would have been too late" to save the building, Smith said. "Instead of the city paying $250,000, they would have had to pay over $1 million to demolish the building. We are very appreciative of the council and the city for doing that."
"The city of Joplin was thrilled to partner with the Bykota group to save the Olivia," Mayor Ryan Stanley said.
"Without that partnership, we would have forfeited a jewel in our community to neglect, leading to a seven-figure expense to the city for demolition. Through the partnership we have saved a beautiful building and, in turn, benefited the surrounding neighborhood, improved the appearance of our city and created much-needed additional housing. Rarely do we get to experience a win-win-win-win opportunity, but in the Olivia, we have found one."
Smith said that in addition to the roof completion, the damaged materials inside the building have been removed.
Next the developers will be ordering windows.
"Rebuilding the balconies and masonry work is next on our agenda, and we'll just be starting to build it back up," Smith said.
The plan is for the building to house 43 apartments as well as commercial space in the basement, and completion is targeted for early 2023.
Smith said the project contractor, Neal Group Construction, is responsible for getting the building to this state.
"We've been super impressed with with their ability to move the process forward," Smith said of the local company. "They have been very efficient and considerate of the historic character of the building. And so as far as progress, there hasn't been any hiccups on their part. They have been steadily working on it and making headway."
