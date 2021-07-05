Today in the Globe newsroom we caught up with courthouse construction projects.
Work continues on the historic courthouse in Carthage, and is nearly complete. The project is one of the most extensive renovations of the county landmark in its 126-year history.
Well have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- The state partnering with area non-profits to provide rental assistance.
- Joplin City Council discussing the widening of 32nd Street.
- Areas of the state dealing with a ventilator shortage treating COVID-19 patients.
We hope you enjoyed your holiday weekend, and have a pleasant rest of the day.
