The Jasper County courthouse in Carthage is full of surprises.
Crews renovating the second and third floors of the courthouse have uncovered some of the building’s original features. Those include arches that support the weight of the courthouse clock tower, and they'll be on view to the public once the renovation project is completed next year.
“It’s like peeling back the layers of history,” said Jimmy Lynch, with Crossland Construction.
Take a sneak peek at the architecture with a story from reporter John Hacker and photos by Roger Nomer. You'll find them at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- An update on COVID-19 policies at Neosho schools.
- A story about a complaint from the Freedom From Religion Foundation against the Jasper School District.
- The latest news on a renovation project at Freeman Health System.
Thanks for reading.
