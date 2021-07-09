Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the legacy of a Lamar-born resident who held the nation's highest office.
A museum in Independence, Mo., dedicated to President Harry S Truman, has reopened after years of renovations. The $29 million project has completely reimagined the museum.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The city of Joplin remaining mum about a cybersecurity probe.
- A preview of a cruise-in in Webb City.
- An update about COVID numbers across the region, which have drawn national attention.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
